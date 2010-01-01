Signed in as:
I started Beautiful Chaos Face Painting by Liz in April of 2023 . I am excited to share my passion for makeup artistry and my love for spreading sparkles and smiles with the Spokane, WA community . I am licensed and insured and use only high quality products to ensure safety and well being of my clients.
Face painting for private parties, birthdays, weddings, corporate events, festivals, and vendor events.
2 hours is the minimum for private parties. This will cover approximately 20 faces.
Custom colors available upon request
Each braid is unique. Normally it includes at least one bubble braid and two regular braids. They are attached to a hair tie for easy installation and we are more than happy to assist with installing.
Ask about special deals for multiple sets at birthday parties and events!!
We use beads with 4-5 strands of tinsel attached to each. This makes the tinsel last for up to 6 weeks depending on care.
